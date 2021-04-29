Apr 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sber's First Quarter 2021 IFRS results call hosted by Sber's management team. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, April 29, 2021.
I would now like to hand the call over to Mrs. Anastasia Belyanina, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR
Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining us on our regular call our first quarter results 2021. I hope that you all are safe and healthy. Today, we have our regular speakers, our CFO, Alexandra Buriko; and our CRO, Chief Risk Officer, Dzhangir Dzhangirov.
They will hold a short presentation on the results and walk you through the most recent highlights and most interesting events and numbers. And then we will open up our traditional Q&A session, where we will be happy to take your questions as always.
Thank you for that. Before we start, let me, as usual, draw your attention that some information on
Q1 2021 Sberbank Rossii PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
Apr 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...