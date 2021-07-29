Q2 2021 Sberbank Rossii PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Sber 2Q 2021 IFRS Results Call, hosted by Sber Management Bank team. (Operator Instructions) I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on July 29, 2021.



I would now like to hand the conference over to Anastasia Belyanina, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR



Good afternoon, everyone. Hope you are safe and sound. Thank you very much for joining us for our regular call. We will discuss today our first half results with our senior speaker. We have our CFO, Alexandra Buriko with us; and our Chief Risk Officer, Dzhangir Dzhangirov. So obviously, there will be time to ask questions so make sure you prepare interesting questions, and we will be happy to address them.



And before we move to this interesting part of our conversation, let me do some housekeeping. So please be aware that our call may contain some forward-looking statements regarding future events and performance and actual results may differ