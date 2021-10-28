Q3 2021 Sberbank Rossii PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Sber Third Quarter 2021 IFRS Results Call Hosted by Sber Management Bank team. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today on October 28, 2021.
I would now like to hand the conference over to Anastasia Belyanina, Senior Managing Director, Head of Business Valuation and IR. Please go ahead.
Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR
Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. I hope that you all are safe and sound. Thanks for taking time and taking part in our regular call. So we will discuss our third quarter results as well as 9 months results for the Sber Group. I hope you all had a chance to review them and have prepared all interesting questions so you will be able to ask your live questions after the presentation.
We have our regular speakers with us.
So before we move to the interesting part, let me do some housekeeping. It will be very short.
So please be aware that our call is recorded, and the transcript will be
Oct 28, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT
