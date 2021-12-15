Sberbank Rossii PAO Investor Day Transcript

Dec 15, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR



Good afternoon, dear shareholders and investors of Sber. Dear viewers, we are delighted that you joined us for our Investor Day 2021. Today, we will summarize the results of the first year of Sber's 3-year strategy and discuss our prospects and future priorities.



Herman Gref, our CEO, Chairman of the Executive Board, will be the first speaker. Next, Alexandra Buriko, Senior Vice President, Finance Director, Member of the Executive Board, will present the financial target for 2022. The presentation will take about 45 minutes. And after that, we will be happy to answer your questions live.



We thank all those who have already registered for a video chat with us. All our guests can use a dedicated form on the Investor Day's website to ask their questions.



Now about the technical part. Our conference is being recorded today on December 15, 2021. Its video recording and presentation will be available on our website at sberbank.com.



Today's presentations will include forecasts, estimates and expectations concerning