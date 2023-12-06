Sberbank Rossii PAO Investor Day Transcript

Dec 06, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT

Anastasia E. Belyanina - Sberbank of Russia - Head of IR



Good morning, friends, guests. Thank you so much for getting here on this frosty morning. Very happy to see you here. We're very happy that we know that so many viewers watch us and our streaming is available 0.5 hours with us, a very important day for us. Like we talk about the future, about the future of Sber and the future for its shareholders and customers and investors and the future that our team is going to build.



So our presentation will have 5 parts. First of all, the CEO and the Chairman of the Executive Board, Mr. Herman Gref, is going to talk about the long-term vision and the strategic priorities. Then we're going to present you our B2C and B2B strategy technology, as I always say. And after that, we will tell you how it will translate to the financial results of Sber. After a small coffee break, we will have a Q&A session. You can ask a question by raising your hand, but I am going to talk about logistics later.



We are starting our Investor Day. Before we turn the page and look into the future, we will show you a