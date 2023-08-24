Aug 24, 2023 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG SBO on the results of the half year 2023. For your information, this call will be recorded. (Operator Instructions) Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG also wants to remind the participants of the conference call with some information in this call may include forward-looking statements. The detailed disclaimer is included on Page 2 of the presentation. May I now hand you over to Gerald Grohmann, CEO of Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment.



Gerald Grohmann - Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment Aktiengesellschaft - CEO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you very much for the introduction. And ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our half year 2023 call, which as usual, I do together with Klaus Mader. Yes, let's come directly into the news. And on the SBO group level, if you look at the (inaudible) chart, nothing material has changed. I will refer a little bit later to our most recent acquisition practice in Dubai, which is not yet reflected on this chart as we