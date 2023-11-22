Nov 22, 2023 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the conference call of Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG SBO. Regarding the financial results of the first nine months 2023. For your information this call will be recorded Throughout today's recorded presentation all participants will be in a listen only mode. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer. If any participant has difficulty hearing the conference, please press zero CashTech for operators. Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG also wants to remind the participants of the conference call that some information in this call forward-looking statements. A detailed disclaimer is included on page 2 of the presentation.



May I now hand you over to Gerald Grohmann, CEO of Schoeller Blackman oilfield Equipment.



Gerald Grohmann - Schoeller Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG - CEO



Thank you very much for the introduction.



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our Q3 2023 conference call, which as usual, I am going to hold together with Klaus Mader. Yes, let's get started right away. And first of