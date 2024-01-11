Stratec SE at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Jan 11, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Good morning, everyone, thank you for your time. Today we're here for STRATEC company presentation, led by the CEO of the company, Marcus Wolfinger. Marcus, over to you.



Marcus Wolfinger STRATEC SE-CEO



Yeah, good morning, everyone. And [Argon], thanks very much for the intro. Welcome to the presentation of STRATEC. This presentation actually includes forward looking statements.



Let me give you an overview of what we do, where we are, and where we intend to be. We are a leading supplier of automated solutions and consumables to the diagnostics industry and to the life science industry. Actually, we design and manufacture instrumentation and consumables on the basis of our own technology and intellectual property rights.



However, we do what we call design requirements by means of that together with our customers we work through an intensive process of trying to find out what the market actually needs and what kind of technologies are to be applied, leading to a specific product of the customer and the end user. The end