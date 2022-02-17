Q4 2021 Scandion Oncology A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Scandion Oncology audiocast with teleconference. With us today, we have CEO, Bo Rode Hansen, and CFO, Johnny Stilou. And for the first part of this call, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. And afterwards there will be a question-and-answer session. I will now hand over to the speakers. Please go ahead.



Bo Hansen - Scandion Oncology A/S-President - CEO & Director



Thank you and good morning, everyone. And thanks for listening in. Welcome to our Q4 2021 interim report investor call. As you just heard, my name is Bo Rode Hansen, and I'm the CEO and President of Scandion Oncology. With me today is also our CFO, Johnny Stilou, and we will be updating you on the development and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021, as well as some recent events.



Overall, it was another productive quarter for Scandion, with good strategic progress as we moved our clinical and preclinical programs forward, and we remain on track for readouts from our two clinical trials later this