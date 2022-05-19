Q1 2022 Scandion Oncology A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 19, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to the Scandion Oncology audiocast with teleconference Q1 2022. (Operator Instructions) Today, I'm pleased to present CEO, Bo Rode Hansen; CFO, Johnny Stilou; and CMO, Alfredo Zurlo. Please begin your meeting.



Bo Rode Hansen - Scandion Oncology A/S-President - CEO, & Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. And welcome to our first-quarter 2022 interim report investor call. As you just heard, my name is Bo Rode Hansen, and I'm the CEO and President of Scandion Oncology. With me today is our CFO, Johnny Stilou; and our newly appointed Chief Medical Officer, Alfredo Zurlo, who I'm very happy to welcome to the company and also to our executive management team.



Alfredo will introduce himself, and Johnny and I will be updating you on the development and the financial results for the first quarter of 2022 as well as recent events.



Overall, it's been a very good start to the year with solid operations and continued execution of our strategy and implementation of our plans. We remain on