Q1 2023 Scandion Oncology A/S Earnings Call Transcript

May 26, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Q1 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Francois Martelet, CEO. Please go ahead, sir.



Francois Martelet - Scandion Oncology A/S-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone. And welcome to our Q1 2023 interim report investor call. So as you heard, my name is Francois Martelet. I am the CEO of Scandion Oncology. With me today, we have our Chief Financial Officer, Johnny Stilou. Johnny and I will be updating you on the developments and financial results for the first quarter of 2023 as well as recent events.



We made indeed very good progress in the quarter with strong execution of our plan, progressing our clinical trials, and taking the first steps of our strategy to enter acute myeloid leukemia and other cancer with a huge unmet medical need. And I will speak about that in a minute or so.



Following our presentation, Johnny and I are delighted to answer any questions you