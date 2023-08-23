Q2 2023 Scandion Oncology A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 23, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Francois Martelet - Scandion Oncology A/S-CEO



Thank you very much, and good morning to everyone, and welcome to our Q2-2023 interim-report investor call. You heard my name Francois Martelet, I'm the CEO of Scandion Oncology. With me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Johnny Stilou. Johnny and I will be updating you on the development and financial results for the second quarter of 2023, as well as recent events post quarter.



We had indeed a good second quarter in which we maintained our strong operational momentum and made several efforts to derisk our development pipeline, and therefore, as such, our company. And I will speak about that in more details shortly.



Following our presentation, Johnny and I are delighted to answer any question you may have.