Full Year 2023 STV Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Simon Pitts - STV Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director



Okay. Hello, everyone. Thanks you very much for coming, good to see you all. I hope you're all well, and thank you very, very much for joining us today. So in a moment, Lindsay and I will talk you through our results for the full year 2023, provide an update on our financial and strategic progress as well as a sense of the outlook for 2024 and details of our refreshed growth strategy and three-year plan.



As usual, we'll also show you some highlights of what's been another year of big event TV across STV and STV Player. But first of all, let me hand over to STV's Chair, Paul Reynolds, for some words of introduction Paul.



Paul Reynolds STV Group PLC-Chair



Thank you Simon and hello everybody. There's lot of news for you today about our progress in 2023 and our plans for 2024 and beyond and not least the news that Simon has decided to move on to [foster new] in early 2025. Simon has been and as a first class CEO, as I'm sure you'll, agree. His impact in this business has been