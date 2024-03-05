Mar 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
Simon Pitts - STV Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Okay. Hello, everyone. Thanks you very much for coming, good to see you all. I hope you're all well, and thank you very, very much for joining us today. So in a moment, Lindsay and I will talk you through our results for the full year 2023, provide an update on our financial and strategic progress as well as a sense of the outlook for 2024 and details of our refreshed growth strategy and three-year plan.
As usual, we'll also show you some highlights of what's been another year of big event TV across STV and STV Player. But first of all, let me hand over to STV's Chair, Paul Reynolds, for some words of introduction Paul.
Paul Reynolds STV Group PLC-Chair
Thank you Simon and hello everybody. There's lot of news for you today about our progress in 2023 and our plans for 2024 and beyond and not least the news that Simon has decided to move on to [foster new] in early 2025. Simon has been and as a first class CEO, as I'm sure you'll, agree. His impact in this business has been
Full Year 2023 STV Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 05, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...