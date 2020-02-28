Full Year 2019 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & MD



Good morning. My name is Manuel Manrique. I am the Chairman and CEO from Sacyr. I am here in this presentation accompanied by Carlos Mijangos, who is the CFO of the corporation. Thank you very much to all of you, analysts, members of the media, investors for attending this presentation of the economic results of Sacyr corresponding to the 2019 fiscal year.



With this presentation of results, we find ourselves in 8 quarters in a row in which we've been reporting the growth in our profitability and in our turnover at a 2-digit pace. Thanks to the determination in -- our determination in achieving our business plan, we have fully been able to achieve our objectives during the year 2019. And we are about to finish the strategic -- 2015-2020 strategic cycle, and we have -- are achieving results better than expected.



Within our objectives for 2019, first of all, we were able to increase our concessional profile. 80% of the EBITDA of the group, as we committed ourselves to do, are already coming from these (inaudible)