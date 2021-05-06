Q1 2021 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sacyr. Joining me today at this presentation is Carlos Mijangos, the company's CFO. Thank you very much, dear analysts, media representatives and investors for attending this financial results presentation of Sacyr for Q1 2021.



We started out this new year and our strategic cycle for 2021 and 2025, which I have the opportunity to timely present to shareholders at the AGM last week. And we started this out in due course and manner with a growing strength of our Concessions operations that are becoming increasingly more mature, but selecting our markets and opportunities very well while minimizing risk and also by increasing gradually the company's value. With this presentation, we have reported 3 consecutive quarters of growing profitability, thanks to an accurate strategic approach to our business plan.



With regards to the key financials for this quarter, I would like to underscore first of all, the distribution of 1 scrip dividend,