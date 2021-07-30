Half Year 2021 Sacyr SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 11:00AM GMT

Manuel Manrique Cecilia - Sacyr, S.A. - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Good morning. I'm Manuel Manrique, Chairman and CEO of Sacyr. Joining me today at this presentation as usual is Carlos Mijangos, the company CFO. Thank you very much, analysts, mass media representatives and investors for attending this financial results presentation of Sacyr for the first half of 2021.



With this report, we are presenting today, the company has been reporting increased profitability for 14 quarters running, thanks to the strategic focus of our business plan. In context where there is still lingering uncertainty due to the evolution of the pandemic, mainly in some regions, and while we are still waiting for the European funds that will be allocated to increase productive investment in Spain, I believe that Sacyr's financial results to date are highly satisfactory.



With regards to the highlights of the first half of 2021, I would like to point to a significant business cash flow generation up 29% compared to the previous period, reaching EUR 282 million for the entire group. And just as