Feb 27, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT
Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
All right. Hello again, everybody. Super excited to have Brian Wenzel, CFO of Synchrony.
Brian J. Wenzel - Synchrony Financial - Executive VP & CFO
Great, Erika, I appreciate the invite and being here in Miami.
Questions and Answers:Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
Absolutely. So given your purview in your business, let's get started, maybe with the line of questioning with the consumer.
So we saw your January card data 2 weeks ago. And for now, it still seems like the economy is set up for a soft landing. How would you describe to see it as the consumer today? And are things relatively stable versus where they were at the end of last year?
Brian J. Wenzel - Synchrony Financial - Executive VP & CFO
Yes. So I'm going to use one of the terms that's probably most used in views right now. The consumer is resilient in total. As we talked about, there's