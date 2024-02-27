Feb 27, 2024 / 03:30PM GMT

Erika Najarian - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst



All right. Hello again, everybody. Super excited to have Brian Wenzel, CFO of Synchrony.



Brian J. Wenzel - Synchrony Financial - Executive VP & CFO



Great, Erika, I appreciate the invite and being here in Miami.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - AnalystAbsolutely. So given your purview in your business, let's get started, maybe with the line of questioning with the consumer.So we saw your January card data 2 weeks ago. And for now, it still seems like the economy is set up for a soft landing. How would you describe to see it as the consumer today? And are things relatively stable versus where they were at the end of last year?- Synchrony Financial - Executive VP & CFOYes. So I'm going to use one of the terms that's probably most used in views right now. The consumer is resilient in total. As we talked about, there's