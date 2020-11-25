SAF Holland SE Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 25, 2020 / NTS GMT

Alexander Geis - SAF-Holland SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to our today's Investor and Analyst Day 2020. This is Alexander Geis speaking. And today, we, the entire management team of SAF-Holland are going to present our Strategy 2025 and also give you some deep dives into our backbone regions as well as the regions Europe, Americas and Asia Pacific.



Before we are going to do that, let's quickly take a look onto our today's agenda, which is Strategy 2025, which will be presented by myself; Christoph will be showcasing our latest technologies; AndrÃ© will speak about operational excellence; Inka, our new CFO, will speak about the CFO area; then we have a Q&A session. And by the way, this Q&A session is already open for submitting some questions, so the window is open. Please feel free to send already some questions if you might have some.



Then we have a quick break, and then we do the deep dives into the regions, Christoph speaking about EMEA region; Kent about the Americas; and AndrÃ© give you a look into our APAC region.