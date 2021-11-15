Q3 2021 Saf-Holland Se Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 15, 2021 / NTS GMT

Petra Muller - SAF-Holland SE - Head of IR and Corporate & ESG Communications



My name is Petra Muller, and I'm heading the IR and Comms Department of SAF-Holland since November 1.



Joining me today are our CEO, Alexander Geis, and our CFO, Inka Koljonen. Following the usual procedure, Alexander Geis will guide you through the financial highlights of the group and the regions and Inka Koljonen will provide some more details of our financial