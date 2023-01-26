Saf-Holland Se Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Jan 26, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Alexander Geis - SAF-Holland SE - CEO & Chairman of Management Board



Dear ladies and gentlemen, a very warm welcome to our today's Capital Markets Day, and thanks for joining us today. This is Alexander Geis speaking. I am the CEO of the SAF-HOLLAND Group, and my colleagues and I will be updating you today on the status quo of the company, the Haldex integration and give an outlook into 2027.



Before we start with Haldex update, please allow me to give you an outlook of our relevant markets in 2023. Outside sources estimate Europe to be a bit weaker in 2023 than last year, whereas I can confirm very strong order intake end of last year and already beginning of this year. Lucky us that we already increased our capacity in our Turkish plant second half of last year. North America, also a bit weaker than last year despite all-time high order intake for trucks and trailers in December last year.



Especially here, our capacity expansion in Mexico should help to outgrow the market. Furthermore, we are working on a production shift from U.S. to Mexico for fifth wheels and in the second step