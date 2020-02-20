Q4 2019 Sensys Gatso Group AB Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Ivo MÃ¶nnink - Sensys Gatso Group AB - CEO



Thank you so much. Welcome to Sensys Gatso's presentation of the fourth-quarter and year-end report for 2019. My name is Ivo MÃ¶nnink; I'm the CEO of Sensys Gatso, and I will be presenting to you together with Simon Mulder, our CFO.



Next slide, please. Let's start with a company snapshot, followed by an update on our business for the quarter, and then followed by financial update. After the Q4 presentation, I would like to present to you today the long-term financial goals for Sensys Gatso until 2025.



Next slide, please. As there might be some new attendance to this call, let's quickly look at who we are. Here's a snapshot of Sensys Gatso. Sensys merged with Dutch Gatsometer in July 2015. With this merger, the Swedish Sensys, famous for its involvement in the Swedish concept of Vision Zero, came together with the company that started traffic enforcement in the world by introducing the first automated speed enforcement camera in 1964.



Today, we are a global leader in traffic enforcement solutions, with sales of more