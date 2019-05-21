Q1 2019 Gazprom Neft' PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Anna Vladimirovna Sidorkina - PJSC Gazprom Neft - Head of IR



Good afternoon, dear ladies and gentlemen. I'm Anna Sidorkina from Investor Relations department. We are very happy again to welcome you to our conference call dedicated to the performance results of Q1 2019.



And traditionally, please allow me to introduce those in attendance at this call. We will have -- with an introductory part and financial part delivered by Alexei Yankevich who is a member of the management board of the company; the upstream operations, we will hear about from Alexander Mikheev who is in charge of the economics and corporate debt planning department; and then Nikita Anichkin, in charge of the economics and investment in downstream, will be telling us about the refining and sales performance in Q1 2019. And during Q&A, we will be joined by our colleagues from other streams.



Traditionally, before we begin our presentation, please allow me to remind us that this presentation or the comments to it as well as all of the references and statements which are to be made during this conference call may contain