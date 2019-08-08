Half Year 2019 Gazprom Neft' PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative -



Thank you all to today's conference call which will be about performance results covering H1 2019.



And I would like now to introduce those who are in attendance at today's calls. Presentations and various comments on our financial performance will be heard from the member and Management Board, Deputy Director for Economics and Finance Alexei Yankevich. The Upstream activities today will be covered by Igor Shkirov who is the Head of the Planning, Efficiency Management and Upstream Data Management Department; and followed by Nikita Anichkin who is the Head of the Economics and Investment Department in the logistics, marketing and sales, and we'll hear from you about results during the first half of the year.



During the Q&A session we will be joined by our colleagues from various streams. And before we begin this presentation, which you can follow at our website through the concurrent webcasting, I would like remind us that this presentation and all the comments made as well as all of the statements that are going to be made in the course of this conference