Nov 18, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
Unidentified Company Representative -
(technical difficulty)
[Interpreted] this call as far as the financial performance is concerned, we will have Alexei Yankevich, who is the Management Board Member, Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance from Upstream. We will hear about from Igor Shkirov, who is the Head of the Planning and Efficiency and Upstream and Production Head; and Nikita Anichkin from the Economics and Finance Department, will tell us about the logistics refining. And during the Q&A, we will be joined by our colleagues from other departments.
And traditionally, before we begin the broadcasting of our comments and the webcast is showing our presentation, I would like to remind us that various comments and various statements, which during this conference call may and most probably are going to be made, may contain and will contain various statements about the future and various expectations about the financial performance and the future financial performance of the company and all statements with the exception of those which are actual one should be and must be
Nine Months 2019 Gazprom Neft' PAO Earnings Call (IFRS) Transcript
Nov 18, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...