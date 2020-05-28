Q1 2020 Gazprom Neft' PAO Earnings Call Transcript

May 28, 2020 / NTS GMT

Anna Vladimirovna Sidorkina - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Anna Sidorkina, Investor Relations speaking. I'm very happy to welcome you at another conference call, which will be dedicated to the results of Q1 2020. We will present the operational and financial performance results for Q1.



And allow me to introduce the participants of today's call. For the financial reporting, we will hear from the Deputy Member of the Management Board, Deputy Director for Economics and Finance, Alexey Yankevich. Upstream, we will hear that from Igor Shkirov, who is the Head of the Planning and Efficiency Management Department as well as E&P; followed by Nikita Anichkin, who's the Head of Economic and Investments in the Logistics, Refining and Marketing, will tell us about the events in downstream. And during the Q&A, we are going to be joined by our colleagues from other core departments.



And traditionally, before we begin this call, I'd like to remind us that all of the comments to the presentations that you currently can see