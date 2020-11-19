Nov 19, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Alexey Viktorovich Yankevich - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft - Deputy CEO of Economics & Finance and Member of the Management Board



(interpreted) Dear colleagues, ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. We are very happy to welcome everyone to our quarterly performance update, which is dedicated to the 9 months and the third quarter 2020. My name is Alexey Yankevich. I'm the CFO of the company. Unfortunately, our Investor Relations team is partially in the lockdown, so I would do the introduction and disclaimer on behalf of Anna Sidorkina, who is connected but not in the main room right now.



So I shall begin by introducing the speakers at today's call. In terms of the financial reporting, it will be myself, as usual, giving you the information, respectively. And as far as the Upstream is concerned, we will hear from Igor Shkirov, who is in charge of the Economic division of the Upstream segment, followed by Nikita Anichkin, who oversees the economic part of Downstream, who will share with us events in the downstream logistics, refining and marketing. And then during the Q&A, we are