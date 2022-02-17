Full Year 2021 Gazprom Neft' PAO Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 02:30PM GMT

Anna Vladimirovna Sidorkina - Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft - Head of IR



[Interpreted] Gentlemen, we are happy to welcome you to our conference call dedicated to the full 2021 and Q1 2022 operational and financial IFRS performance. We will offer the general review and the comments by Alexei Yankevich, member of the Management Board and Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance. The upstream will be presented by Igor Shkirov, who is the Head of the Department for Planning, Efficiency Management and Data Management in E&P; and Nikita Anichkin, Head of the Department of Economics Investments and Data Controlled in Logistics, Refining and Sales and Marketing, will tell us about the downstream. And during Q&A, we might be joined by various colleagues from different streams.



And as usual, before we go about the presentation, I would like to draw your attention to the fact that some of the statements during this call will be those about various outlooks and the future forecast based on the current assumptions, while actual results may be materially different from various