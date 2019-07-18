Half Year 2019 Sligro Food Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 18, 2019 / 01:30PM GMT

R. W. A. J. van der Sluijs - Sligro Food Group N.V. - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Welcome, everyone, on the call on our half year results of 2019. As mentioned by the operator, I will start with a short introduction presentation and then there will be an opportunity for questions and answers. For my introduction, I will use the presentation, which you can find on the company website on the half year figures.

So I will just start. And of course, first, on the net sales. I'm looking at Sheet #2 of the presentation.



So I will just start. And of course, first, on the net sales. I'm looking at Sheet #2 of the presentation. And -- well, what we see in the markets in which we operate both in the Netherlands and Belgium that there is a clear slowdown in the market as compared to last year. In the first half of last year, we still saw a market growth of 3.5%. This year, the market has come down to growth of only 0.2% in the