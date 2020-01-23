Full Year 2019 Sligro Food Group NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT

R. W. A. J. van der Sluijs - Sligro Food Group N.V. - CFO & Member of Executive Board



Thank you. Welcome, everybody, to the call on our annual figure for 2019. I will start as usual with an elaboration based on the sheet presentation that you can download from the company website. I will refer to the pages I'm elaborating on. And then after that, I'll try to keep it to a 20, 30-minute introduction, and there's room for questions.



And I would like to start with Page #3 of the presentation and dedicate a few words to the development of the net sales. These were already published early January, of course. So no major deviations in that respect to those figures here. We see a figure where the sales in the Netherlands have increased with 1.9% and in Belgium with 3.8%. In the Netherlands, we had a tough year because organically sales were