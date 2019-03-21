Full Year 2018 SMCP SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 21, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

CÃ©lia d'Everlange - SMCP S.A.S. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone, in Paris -- oh, sorry. All connected? Thank you for listening to us this morning for the SMCP full year result. First of all, I would like to thank you, Maje and Claudie Pierlot, for welcoming us to this beautiful showroom. As usual, I would like to invite you to go through the disclaimer and remind you that all definition can be found at the end of the presentation.



So now I will welcome Daniel Lalonde, CEO of SMCP; and Philippe Gautier, CFO. Daniel, the floor is yours.



Daniel A. Lalonde - SMCP S.A.S. - Founder, CEO & Director



All right. Thank you, CÃ©lia. Good morning. Good morning, everyone. We're very happy to host you here. This is the Maje head office worldwide. It's a pretty nice place. I'd love to work here, actually. So welcome, and this is the Maje showroom. So in this building, we have Maje. And we have Claudie Pierlot as well on the top floors. As you know, maybe Sandro is in the Eighth Arondissement, and SMCP head office is not far