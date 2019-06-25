De Fursac SA, SMCP S.A.S. - M&A Call Transcript

Jun 25, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Welcome to today's acquisition of De Fursac announcement conference call. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, Tuesday, the 25th of June 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CÃ©lia d'Everlange. Please go ahead.



CÃ©lia d'Everlange - SMCP S.A.S. - Head of IR



Good morning, everyone. This is CÃ©lia d'Everlange, Head of IR. Thank you for being with us this morning for this announcement and for being available at the last minute. I'm here with Daniel Lalonde, our CEO; and Philippe Gautier, our CFO.



So I will let you read the disclaimer as usual. And I will give the floor to Daniel. Daniel?



Daniel A. Lalonde - SMCP S.A.S. - Founder, CEO & Director



All right. Thank you, CÃ©lia, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us today.



I'm going to take you through the presentation that we sent you briefly