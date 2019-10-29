Q3 2019 SMCP SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to today's 2019 quarter 3 sales publication conference call. (Operator Instructions) And I must advise you that this conference is being recorded today, 29th of October 2019.
And I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Ms. CÃ©lia d'Everlange. Please go ahead, ma'am.
CÃ©lia d'Everlange - SMCP S.A. - Head of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is CÃ©lia d'Everlange, head of Investor Relations speaking. Thanks for being with us this morning for SMCP Q3 sales conference call. I'm here with Philippe Gautier, CFO of SMCP. So as usual, we will go through the presentation, and then we'll have the Q&A session.
Before I hand it over to Philippe, I invite you to go through our usual disclaimer on Page 2.
And I think we can start now, Philippe.
Philippe Gautier - SMCP S.A. - CFO & Operations Director
Okay. Thank you, CÃ©lia. Good morning, everyone. Thank you
