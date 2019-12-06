Full Year 2019 SMCP SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Dec 06, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SMCP Conference Call Trading Update. (Operator Instructions) I would like to advise you that your conference is being recorded today, Friday, the 6th of December 2019.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, CÃ©lia d'Everlange. Please go ahead.



CÃ©lia d'Everlange - SMCP S.A. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning to all. This is CÃ©lia d'Everlange speaking, Head of IR. Thank you for joining the call this morning. We know it's a bit short notice. I apologize for that. I'm here with Daniel Lalonde, CEO; and Philippe Gautier, CFO of SMCP.



And I will now give the floor to Daniel. Daniel.



Daniel A. Lalonde - SMCP S.A. - Founder, CEO & Director



All right. Thank you, CÃ©lia, and good morning to everyone. As you have seen, we've issued today a short press release with the intention to give you an update on where we are for the year. And we'd just like to take a few minutes to