Q1 2020 SMCP SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the SMCP conference for the Q1 sales communication. (Operator Instructions) Also, I must advise that the call is being recorded today, Wednesday, the 29th of April 2020.



And without any further delay, I would now like to hand over the call to your first speaker today, Ms. CÃÂ©lia d'Everlange. Thank you. Please go ahead.



CÃ©lia d'Everlange - SMCP S.A. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is CÃÂ©lia d'Everlange, Head of the Investor Relations speaking. Thanks for being with us today for SMCP Q1 sales. I'm here with, if I can so, with CEO, Daniel Lalonde; and CFO, Philippe Gautier. We are once again meeting under special conditions, as I'm sure most of you are probably listening to this call from home. On behalf of all of us at SMCP, we wish you well. We hope the technical condition will be okay today despite the context. And as usual, we will go through the presentation, and then we will have the Q&A session. Before I hand it over to