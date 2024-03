Q4 2020 SMCP SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Célia d'Everlange - SMCP S.A. - Head of IR



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Célia d'Everlange, Head of Investor Relations speaking. Thank you for being with us today for SMCP's full year results. I'm here with CEO, Daniel Lalonde; and CFO, Patricia Huyghues Despointes.



As usual, we'll go through the presentation and then we will have the Q&A session.



Before I hand it over to Daniel and Patricia, I invite you to go through our usual disclaimer on Page 2, and you will note that all financial data and comments are disclosed post IFRS 16.



And I think Daniel that we can start now.



Daniel A. Lalonde - SMCP S.A. - Founder, CEO & Director



All right. Thank you, Célia, and good morning, everyone.