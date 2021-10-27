Q3 2021 SMCP SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Mathilde Magnan -



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone. This is Mathilde Magnan, Head of Investor Relations speaking. Thanks for being with us today for SMCP Q3 sales. I'm here with Isabelle Guichot, our CEO; and Patricia Despointes, our CFO. As usual, we will go through the presentation, and then we'll have the Q&A session.



Before I hand it over to Isabelle and Patricia, I invite you to go through our usual disclaimer on Page 2. And I think we can start now.



Isabelle Guichot - SMCP S.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Mathilde. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for just morning this call. I begin with a quick overview of Q3 '21, then I hand it over to Patricia, our CFO.