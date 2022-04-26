Q1 2022 SMCP SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Thank you, Judy. Good morning, everyone. This is Mathilde Magnan, Head of Investor Relations speaking. Thanks for being with us today for the presentation of SMCP Q1 sales. I'm here with Isabelle Guichot, our CEO; and Patricia Despointes, CFO. As usual, we will go through the presentation, and then we'll have the Q&A session. Before I hand it over to Isabelle and Patricia, I invite you to go through our usual disclaimer on Page 2. And I think we can start now.



Thank you, Mathilde. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin with a quick overview of Q1 sales and key initiatives,