Apr 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, and welcome to the SMCP Quarter 1 Sales Call. My name is Judy, and I'll be your coordinator for today's event. Please note that this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand you over to your host, Mathilde Magnan, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Mathilde Magnan - SMCP S.A. - Head of IR
Thank you, Judy. Good morning, everyone. This is Mathilde Magnan, Head of Investor Relations speaking. Thanks for being with us today for the presentation of SMCP Q1 sales. I'm here with Isabelle Guichot, our CEO; and Patricia Despointes, CFO. As usual, we will go through the presentation, and then we'll have the Q&A session. Before I hand it over to Isabelle and Patricia, I invite you to go through our usual disclaimer on Page 2. And I think we can start now.
Isabelle Guichot - SMCP S.A. - Group CEO & Director
Thank you, Mathilde. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. I'll begin with a quick overview of Q1 sales and key initiatives,
Q1 2022 SMCP SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...