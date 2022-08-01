Q2 2022 SMCP SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Mathilde Magnan, Head of Investor Relations speaking. I'm here with Isabelle Guichot, our CEO; and Patricia Despointes, our CFO.



Isabelle Guichot - SMCP S.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Mathilde. Good evening, everyone. Thank you all for joining us today. It's the first time we publish our semester figures on that date, sales and profit at the same time, and