Q4 2022 SMCP SA Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the SMCP 2022 Annual Results. My name is Caroline, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over the call to your host, Amelie Dernis, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Amelie Dernis -



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. This is Amelie Dernis, in charge of Investor Relations speaking. Thanks for being with us today for the publication of SMCP full year results.



I'm here with our CEO, Isabelle Guichot, and our CFO, Patricia Despointes. As usual, we'll go through the presentation, and then we will have the Q&A session. I apologize, we have an issue on our website, so I sent you the presentation by e-mail.



Before I hand it over to Isabelle and Patricia, I invite you to go through our usual disclaimer on Page 2. And I think we can start now.



Isabelle Guichot - SMCP S.A. - Interim CEO of Maje, Group CEO & Director



Thank you, Amelie. Good morning,