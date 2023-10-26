Q3 2023 SMCP SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2023 / 07:00AM GMT
Operator
Hello, welcome to the SMCP 2023 quarter 3 revenue. My name is Caroline, and I will be your coordinator for today's event. Please note, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I will now hand over the call to your host, Amelie Dernis, Head of Investor Relations, to begin today's conference. Thank you.
Amelie Dernis - SMCP S.A. - Head of IR
Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for being with us today for the publication of SMCP Q3 '23 sales. I'm here with our CEO, Isabelle Guichot; and our CFO, Patricia Despointes. As usual, we can go through the presentation, and then we'll have the Q&A session.
Before I hand it over to Isabelle and Patricia, I invite you to go through our usual disclaimer on Page 2. And I think we can start now.
Isabelle Guichot - SMCP S.A. - Group CEO & Director
Thank you, Amelie. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us this morning. We'll have, first, a look at the key figures of this quarterly sales and share an overview of the main business
