Q3 2023 SMCP SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for being with us today for the publication of SMCP Q3 '23 sales. I'm here with our CEO, Isabelle Guichot; and our CFO, Patricia Despointes. As usual, we can go through the presentation, and then we'll have the Q&A session.



Before I hand it over to Isabelle and Patricia, I invite you to go through our usual disclaimer on Page 2. And I think we can start now.



Thank you, Amelie. Good morning, everyone. Thank you all for joining us this morning. We'll have, first, a look at the key figures of this quarterly sales and share an overview of the main business