On March 5, 2024, Director Eileen Kamerick sold 5,000 shares of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB, Financial) according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $21.02 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $105,100.

Associated Banc-Corp, headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, is a bank holding company. It offers a full range of banking services, including retail banking, commercial banking, commercial real estate lending, private banking, specialized financial services, and insurance services through its banking subsidiary, Associated Bank, N.A. The company operates primarily in the Midwest region of the United States.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 5,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by Director Kamerick is part of a series of insider transactions for Associated Banc-Corp. In the past year, there have been 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells for the company's stock.

Associated Banc-Corp's stock market capitalization stands at $3.209 billion as of the date of the insider's recent transaction. The company's price-earnings ratio is 18.96, which is above the industry median of 9.34 and also exceeds the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock was trading at $21.02 on the day of the insider's sale, which is close to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $21.22. The price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.99 suggests that Associated Banc-Corp's stock is Fairly Valued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent insider activity at Associated Banc-Corp will likely continue to be watched closely by market participants.

