Karl Dahlquist, Chief Legal Officer of AtriCure Inc (ATRC, Financial), has sold 8,231 shares of the company on March 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.36 per share, resulting in a total value of $307,403.16.

AtriCure Inc is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing, and selling innovative surgical devices to enhance the outcomes of patients with atrial fibrillation and related conditions. The company's product portfolio includes a range of tools designed to improve the efficacy and safety of procedures performed by electrophysiologists and cardiac surgeons.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 18,735 shares of AtriCure Inc and has not made any purchases. The recent sale further contributes to the trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and a total of 7 insider sells.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of AtriCure Inc were trading at $37.36, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.797 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.61, with a GuruFocus Value of $61.14, indicating that AtriCure Inc is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

