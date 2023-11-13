Nov 13, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Valentina Dinu - S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. - Head of the Communication & IR Department



Hi, everyone. My name is Valentina Dinu. I think it is already 4:00, so we can start the conference call for the financial results for the first 9 months of 2023, the third quarter of this year. We are going to go ahead as usual. First, my colleague Dan Niculaie, the CFO of the company, is going to deliver the presentation, then we can go ahead to questions and answers.



So hoping that everyone can hear me. I would have to kindly, kindly ask you to mute your telephone laptop during the presentation so can everyone hear the presentation. This being said, thank you all. Dan, you have the floor. Thank you.



Dan Niculaie-Faranga - S.N. Nuclearelectrica S.A. - CFO



Hello. Thank you very much. Welcome to the presentation. So today, as presented by my colleague, we are going to talk about the individual interim financial statements as at -- and for the 9-month period ended September 30, 2023.



So the presentation will include first section of the