Q3 2023 OMV Petrom SA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 31, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the OMV Petrom earnings call. Today's presentation will last around 30 minutes and will be recorded. By now, you should have received the presentation by e-mail. The slides and the speech are also available online on www.omvpetrum.com in the Investors section. These also include the cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements.



Now let me hand over to Simona Crutu, Manager of the Investor Relations and Stakeholder Engagement Department, who will moderate the event.



Simona Crutu - OMV Petrom S.A. - IR & Stakeholder Engagement Department Manager



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us. We'll have the presentation followed by a Q&A session. Christina Verchere, Chief Executive Officer, will provide a key highlights about the macroeconomic and the regulatory environment and the third quarter operational performance. Alina Popa, Chief Financial Officer, who will give you more details on our