Morning Brew: Nvidia Nears $1T Market Cap Amid AI Surge, Kroger Beats Estimates

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Today's News

U.S. stock index futures on Thursday pointed to a higher open, as market participants digested more data on the labor market and looked ahead to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day at Capitol Hill. The anticipation around Powell's appearance and a positive outlook on job reports have set a hopeful tone for the day's trading session.

Shares of Kroger (KR, Financial) gained nearly 5% in pre-market trading after the supermarket chain reported Q4 2023 identical sales excluding fuel decreased 0.8%, surpassing analysts' expectations of a 1.5% fall. The company also exceeded quarterly top and bottom line estimates, with revenue rising almost 7% Y/Y to $37.1B. This performance was attributed to increased demand for food-at-home items, with food-at-home prices in January being 1.2% higher than the same month in 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Mizuho raised its price targets on Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), Arm (ARM, Financial), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD, Financial), and Broadcom (AVGO, Financial), citing growing opportunities in the artificial intelligence and custom silicon landscapes. Arm's expansion in mobile and data center businesses and the recent foundry collaboration between Arm and Intel (INTC, Financial) were highlighted as positive developments.

Nvidia (NVDA, Financial) is on the brink of adding $1T to its market cap this year alone, a testament to the booming interest in AI technology. The company's stock is just a modest up day away from reaching this milestone, reflecting the significant market enthusiasm around Nvidia's AI chip capabilities.

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB, Financial) announced a significant investment from a group led by former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's firm, raising more than $1B. This move is expected to bolster NYCB's financial standing and market position.

Lytus Technologies (LYT, Financial) saw its shares rally more than 200% in premarket trading following the announcement of Lytus Cloud, a suite of cloud infrastructure services aimed at tapping into the global data center market. This marks Lytus Technologies' ambitious move into the cloud computing sector.

Micron Technology (MU, Financial) received an upgrade from investment firm Stifel, which noted that consensus estimates for 2025 are significantly undervalued. The firm's positive outlook on Micron is based on tightening supply in the dynamic random access memory market, expected to recover by mid-year.

The U.S. government is poised to invest $3.5B in Intel (INTC, Financial) for the production of advanced semiconductors for military and intelligence programs. This investment underscores the strategic importance of bolstering domestic semiconductor manufacturing capabilities.

Microsoft (MSFT, Financial) announced an upcoming event focused on artificial intelligence initiatives via Copilot, along with updates to its Windows and Surface product lines. This event highlights Microsoft's commitment to integrating AI technology into its product ecosystem.

Amazon (AMZN, Financial) CEO Andrew Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the company, a transaction effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. This move comes as Amazon continues to navigate the evolving e-commerce and cloud computing landscapes.

Kroger's (KR, Financial) strong quarterly performance and Nvidia's (NVDA, Financial) impending $1T market cap milestone underscore the dynamic nature of the current market, driven by technological advancements and strategic corporate maneuvers.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.