Mar 04, 2024 / 06:15PM GMT

Simon William Flannery - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



All right. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to San Francisco. I'm Simon Flannery, I cover telecom services and communications infrastructure. It's my great pleasure to welcome back Jeff McElfresh, COO at AT&T. Welcome, Jeff. Great to have you here. I think you have some safe harbor references.



Jeffery Scott McElfresh - AT&T Inc. - COO



Yes, we do. All my commentary today will be governed by our safe harbor statement, which is available, I think, they're going to present it. And if not, it's available on www.atnt.com/investors.



Simon William Flannery - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Great. And for Morgan Stanley, please see morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, reach out to your MS representative.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDSo before