Q2 2019 Solar A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Jens E. Andersen - Solar A/S-CEO - MD of Denmark & Member of Executive Board
Thank you. First of all, a very warm welcome to the gentlemen in the room and also to those who are on the line for this second quarter webcast for Solar. Together with me, I have my colleague, CFO, Michael Jeppesen. The agenda for today is a general business update from me, also on our strategic focus areas. Then Michael will take over and make a presentation of the second Q results. And finally, we have our Q&A session.
In Solar, we are now halfway through the Q-instructed period. And for our core business, we still aim for an EBITA margin of at least 4% as one of our main 2020 financial targets. Looking at our first half year performance in 2019, revenue was above our expectations and EBITA was on par with our
