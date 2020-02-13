Q4 2019 Stockmann Oyj Abp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

* Lauri Ratia

Stockmann Oyj Abp - Chairman of the Board

* Jari Latvanen

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO

* Pekka Vahahyyppa

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CFO



Lauri Ratia - Stockmann Oyj Abp - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, everybody. I think we are ready to start. Welcome to this event. I have with me here Jari Latvanen, the CEO of Stockmann.



Jari Latvanen - Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO



Hello, good morning.



Lauri Ratia - Stockmann Oyj Abp - Chairman of the Board



And Pekka Vahahyyppa, the CFO of Stockmann.



Pekka Vahahyyppa - Stockmann Oyj Abp - CFO



Good morning.



Lauri Ratia - Stockmann Oyj Abp - Chairman of the Board



Susanne Ehnbage, who has been with us, is currently skiing as the southern Sweden has their winter holiday at the moment.