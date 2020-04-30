Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
Presentation
Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Jari Latvanen
Stockmann plc - CEO
* Susanne Ehnbage
Lindex - CEO
* Pekka Vahahyyppa
Stockmann plc - CFO
* Lauri Ratia
Stockmann plc - Executive Chairman
=====================
Jari Latvanen - Stockmann plc - CEO
Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q1 2020 interim statement. Today, we are presenting this statement in a different manner. So, online, we have from Gothenburg, Susanne Ehnbage, CEO for Lindex. Our Chairman of the Board, Lauri Ratia, is also joining through the WebEx, and he will join at the end of the presentation. Here physically in Helsinki, I have also the CFO, Pekka Vahahyyppa, and I will start the report from here.
All right. Sorry. As the COVID-19 affected the performance dramatically, Stockmann Group's strategic measures developed as planned in the beginning of 2020. The group sales in February were on a healthy level with the 3.5% growth. After the first week
Q1 2020 Stockmann Oyj Abp Earnings Presentation Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT
