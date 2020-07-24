Q2 2020 Stockmann Oyj Abp Earnings Presentation Transcript

Jul 24, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Jari Latvanen

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO

Susanne Ehnbage

Lindex AB - CEO

Pekka Vahahyyppa

Stockmann Oyj Abp - CFO



Jari Latvanen - Stockmann Oyj Abp - CEO



Together with me here in Helsinki, Stockmann [lounge], I have our Chairman of the Board, Lauri Ratia; our CFO, Pekka Vahahyyppa; and our CEO for Lindex, Susanne Ehnbage, is joining us through web from Gothenburg. So welcome and we are happy to share our half year financial report.



As we communicated, our corporate restructuring proceeds started April 6 and we've been moving very fast and in a good manner throughout these weeks and months. So as stated early on, we will draw up our restructuring program by December 11 this year, well on track.



Well as we can see in our results, COVID-19 has affected the performance dramatically during the first half. If we look March, April, and May, they were very difficult times for